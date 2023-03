Ryan posted 17 points (5-13 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine assists, eight rebounds, two steals and one block over 30 minutes during Saturday's 133-121 loss to Lakeland.

Ryan finished second on the team in scoring and rebounds while leading the team in assists and ending up one dime and two boards short of a triple-double. Ryan averaged 18.3 points, 4.0 assists and 3.4 rebounds over seven G League games this season.