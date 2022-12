Ryan signed a two-way contract with the Timberwolves on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Ryan's solid 12-game run with the Lakers to begin the year has earned him a two-way deal with Minnesota. The forward averaged 3.9 points and 1.2 rebounds while knocking down 12 threes with the Lakers until his release Dec. 1. With Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) and Taurean Prince (shoulder) still injured, Ryan may get an opportunity to play.