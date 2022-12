Ryan agreed to a two-way contract with the Timberwolves on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Before being cut by the Lakers last week, the third-year forward averaged 3.9 points and 1.2 rebounds in 10.8 minutes per game while knocking down 13 of 35 three-point attempts in 12 appearances. With Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) and Taurean Prince (shoulder) tending to injuries, the addition of Ryan helps the Timberwolves restore some depth at forward.