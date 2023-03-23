Ryan tallied 18 points (7-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt), four assists and three rebounds over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 139-131 win over Birmingham.

Ryan led the Wolves bench in scoring while finishing with the third-highest scoring total among Iowa players in Wednesday's victory. Ryan has averaged 19.3 points, 3.5 assists and 3.2 rebounds in six games with Iowa.