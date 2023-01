Ryan notched 28 points (7-19 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, one rebound, one steal and one block over 36 minutes during Friday's 125-123 loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.

Ryan led the team from three and in scoring while finishing two points short of reaching the 30-point mark. Ryan, who has averaged 3.4 points and 0.9 rebounds in 27 NBA appearances, made his first appearance in the G League on Friday.