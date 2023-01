Ryan notched 24 points (8-18 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one steal over 31 minutes during Sunday's 127-122 win over the Oklahoma City Blue.

Ryan finished second on the team in scoring, leading with a team-high mark from deep. Ryan has averaged 26.0 points, 3.5 assists, 1.5 rebounds and 1.0 steal in two G League games.