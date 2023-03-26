Ryan will not play Sunday against the Warriors due to an illness.
Even if Ryan were active, it's unlikely he'd be in the rotation. His next opportunity to play will come Monday against the Kings.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Matt Ryan: Transferred to parent club•
-
Timberwolves' Matt Ryan: Flirts with triple-double in defeat•
-
Timberwolves' Matt Ryan: Leads bench in scoring in win•
-
Timberwolves' Matt Ryan: Back to G League•
-
Timberwolves' Matt Ryan: Called up to NBA•
-
Timberwolves' Matt Ryan: Strong offensively as starter•