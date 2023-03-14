Ryan posted 22 points (7-22 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 46 minutes during Monday's 124-97 loss to Birmingham.

Ryan was one of two Wolves players to surpass the 20-point mark, finishing second on the team in scoring and minutes played Monday. Ryan has averaged 19.0 points, 3.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds over his last four games.