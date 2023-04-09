Minnesota lists Ryan (two-way contract) as out for Sunday's game against the Pelicans.

The Timberwolves don't list Ryan with an injury, so it's possible that he's nearing or has reached the limit of 50 active games at the NBA level that are allotted for two-way players. Since two-way players are ineligible for the postseason, Ryan will conclude the 2022-23 campaign with averages of 3.6 points, 0.9 three-pointers, 0.8 rebounds and 0.5 assists in 9.1 minutes per game over 34 appearances between the Timberwolves and Lakers.