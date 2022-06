Spagnolo was selected by the Timberwolves with the No. 50 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Spagnolo spent last season playing for Vanoli Cremona of the Italian Lega A, averaging 12.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists over 27.0 minutes. The Timberwolves plan to keep the 6-foot-5 guard stashed overseas for a few years, so it will be some time before we see Spagnolo with the team.