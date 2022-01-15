Wright was recalled from the G League on Saturday, Dane Moore of BringMeTheNews.com reports.
With Jordan McLaughlin entering protocols, the Wolves will elect to recall Wright for guard depth. He's not expected to play significant minutes.
More News
-
Timberwolves' McKinley Wright: Scores team-high 21 points•
-
Timberwolves' McKinley Wright: Still out Friday•
-
Timberwolves' McKinley Wright: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' McKinley Wright: Remains sidelined Monday•
-
Timberwolves' McKinley Wright: Out Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' McKinley Wright: Could be available Sunday•