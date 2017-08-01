Trimble agreed to a partially-guaranteed contract with the Timberwolves on Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Trimble, who spent summer league with the 76ers, seemingly didn't impress the Philadelphia brass enough to earn a spot on the roster. In the Las Vegas summer league, the 6-foot-2 guard posted 10.3 points and 1.3 steals across 13.7 minutes per game while shooting 60.0 percent from the field. He'll now join the Timberwolves on a partially-guaranteed deal, which will likely run through training camp. Minnesota currently has just two point guards on their roster -- Jeff Teague and Tyus Jones -- so the team will seemingly be giving Trimble a serious look. Even if the team can't commit to him as an NBA player, there's always a chance he may sign a two-way deal with the franchise, essentially joining the G-League roster for his first year as a pro.