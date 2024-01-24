Conley is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Wizards due to an illness.

Conley wasn't on the Timberwolves' initial injury report for Wednesday's matchup, but he's dealing with an illness the morning of the game. He was unavailable for Monday's game against the Hornets for what the Timberwolves described as maintenance purposes, with his absence opening up more playing time for Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Shake Milton.