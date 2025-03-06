Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Conley has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Heat.

After missing Wednesday's win against the Hornets, Conley is no longer on the injury report, paving the way for him to return to the floor Friday. The veteran guard is having a rough season in Minnesota, averaging a career-low 8.1 points per game in 24.9 minutes per contest, which is also a career low.

More News