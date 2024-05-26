Conley (Achilles) is available and starting in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals against the Mavericks on Sunday.
Conley was questionable once again before Sunday's matchup, but he'll be able to continue playing through his soleus strain. Over his last four appearances, he's averaged 11.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 33.3 minutes per game.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Questionable once again for Game 3•
-
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Good to go•
-
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Iffy for Game 2•
-
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Active and starting•
-
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Deemed questionable for Game 1•
-
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Available, starting Game 7•