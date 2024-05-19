Conley (Achilles) will start Sunday's Game 7 against the Timberwolves.
Conley will shed a second consecutive questionable tag after missing Game 5 with an Achilles injury. The veteran guard put together a solid performance in Game 6 and he was able to record 31 minutes, so he likely won't face any limitations during Sunday's win-or-go-home scenario.
