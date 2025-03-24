Conley will start in Monday's game against the Pacers, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Joe Ingles got the spot start during Friday's win over the Pelicans, so that his family, who was visiting Minnesota at the time, could watch him play. However, Conley will return to the starting five after playing only 10 minutes Friday. Over his last 10 outings (nine starts), the veteran point guard has averaged 8.8 points, 4.1 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 23.1 minutes per contest.