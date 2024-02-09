Conley closed Thursday's 129-105 victory over Milwaukee with 18 points (6-8 FG, 6-7 3Pt), five rebounds and nine assists over 31 minutes.

Conley led all Timberwolves players in Thursday's contest in threes made while handing out a team-high-tying assist total to go along with a handful of assists and a season-high scoring mark in a winning effort. Conley has scored 18 or more points in four games this season, connecting at least four threes in three of those outings. The point guard has notched at least 15 points, eight assists and five rebounds in three appearances.