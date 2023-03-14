Conley contributed 21 points (9-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), one rebound, six assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Monday's 136-115 win over the Hawks.

Conley had 17 total points in the previous two games. A matchup with the porous Atlanta defense provided a good remedy for the point guard. His nine made field goals were a season high. A single turnover, six assists and three made triples gave Conley a solid all-around performance in a blowout win.