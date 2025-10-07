Conley (rest) is set to play in Tuesday's preseason game against the Pacers, Dane Moore of 'The Dane Moore NBA Podcast' reports.

After taking a seat in Saturday's preseason opener against the Nuggets, Conley is slated to be available Tuesday. The veteran guard figures to see playing time in the first half before likely giving way to the likes of Rob Dillingham and Tristen Newton in the second half.