Conley (hamstring) is available for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
Conley will return to action after missing back-to-back games due to left hamstring tightness and presumably reclaim his starting spot from Nickeil Alexander-Walker. Conley's missed four out of the last five games and five total contests in January, so it'd be surprising to see the veteran clear 30 minutes versus Dallas.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Goes through shootaround•
-
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Officially questionable Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Officially out Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Iffy for Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Downgraded to out•
-
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Considered questionable•