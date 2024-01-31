Conley (hamstring) is available for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

Conley will return to action after missing back-to-back games due to left hamstring tightness and presumably reclaim his starting spot from Nickeil Alexander-Walker. Conley's missed four out of the last five games and five total contests in January, so it'd be surprising to see the veteran clear 30 minutes versus Dallas.