Conley won't start in Friday's game against New Orleans.
Joe Ingles will supplant Conley in the starting five on Friday. Over his last five outings, the veteran point guard has averaged 11.0 points, 4.0 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 25.4 minutes per game.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Available to play•
-
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Won't play Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Modest production Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Available against Miami•
-
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Will be rested Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Perfect showing from line in loss•