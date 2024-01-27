Conley is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Spurs due to left hamstring tightness.
Conley's status will depend on how his hamstring is feeling closer to game time. If he is ultimately unable to play, Jordan McLaughlin and Shake Milton would be candidates to see increased run at point guard.
