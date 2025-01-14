Conley totaled seven points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block over 20 minutes during Monday's 120-106 victory over the Wizards.

Conley continues to trend down from a fantasy perspective, failing to reach double figures in scoring in his fourth straight contest. The veteran floor general is averaging 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 threes in 22.0 minutes across his past five outings since being moved to Minnesota's bench. With Donte DiVincenzo playing well since heading to the first unit, Conley is starting to become a fringe hold in shallow fantasy leagues with diminished upside while with the second unit.