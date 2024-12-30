Conley had another rough outing in win over Spurs, finishing with five points while shooting 1-for-5 from the floor in 23 minutes.
Father Time might be creeping up on the veteran point guard, as Conley hasn't made much of an offensive impact for the Timberwolves. He has scored in double figures only 11 times this season, which isn't ideal for Minnesota.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Another single-digit scoring effort•
-
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Notches 12 points•
-
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Season-high 16 points in return•
-
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Available to play Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Out once again Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Iffy for Tuesday•