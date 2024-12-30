Share Video

Conley had another rough outing in win over Spurs, finishing with five points while shooting 1-for-5 from the floor in 23 minutes.

Father Time might be creeping up on the veteran point guard, as Conley hasn't made much of an offensive impact for the Timberwolves. He has scored in double figures only 11 times this season, which isn't ideal for Minnesota.

