Conley is questionable for Thursday's game against the Raptors due to a left great toe sprain.

This is a new injury for the veteran, whose only absence this season was attributed to rest purposes during the second night of a back-to-back set. Donte DiVincenzo (back) is also questionable, so if both guards are sidelined, Nickeil Alexander-Walker would likely be in store for a major workload against Toronto.