Conley racked up 24 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 9-9 FT), four rebounds, 11 assists, one block and two steals over 32 minutes during Monday's 140-134 win over New York.

Conley stepped up for the short-handed Timberwolves, delivering his first double-double since arriving in Minnesota. With Anthony Edwards (ankle) on the sideline, Conley shouldered more of the offensive load, both in terms of scoring and facilitating. He has been a top 40 player over the past two weeks and with the team pushing hard for the playoffs, Conley should be able to maintain comfortable 12-team value ROS.