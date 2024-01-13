Conley tallied nine points (3-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt), 10 assists and four rebounds over 20 minutes in Friday's 116-93 win over Portland.

Conley led all players in Friday's contest in assists while ending one point short of a double-double while returning after missing the previous game due to rest. Conley, who connected on a team-high-tying mark from three, has recorded 10 or more assists in four games this season, including in two straight contests.