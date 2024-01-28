Conley (hamstring) is out for Saturday's game against the Spurs.
Conley missed the two games before Thursday's matchup with the Nets due to an illness, and he now finds himself sidelined with a hamstring issue. Jordan McLaughlin and Shake Milton could be in line for extended minutes sans Conley.
