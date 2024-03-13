Conley produced 23 points (9-15 FG, 5-8 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and one steal over 27 minutes during Tuesday's 118-100 win over the Clippers.

This was arguably Conley's best game of the season from an offensive perspective as he eclipsed 20 points for the first time. This performance could boost his confidence, as he's had a tough time in March. In those seven games, Conley has hit just 42.4 percent from the field and 29.4 percent from beyond the arc.