Conley amassed 17 points (7-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three rebounds, six assists and one steal over 27 minutes during Wednesday's 110-89 victory over the Nuggets.

Conley wasn't as dominant offensively as Karl-Anthony Towns or Anthony Edwards, but he missed just two shots from the floor and delivered an excellent outing on both ends of the court. Conley is expected to hold a secondary role on offense this season while sharing the court with Edwards, Towns and Rudy Gobert, but he's more than capable of putting up solid numbers every night. Conley has scored in double digits in three of his first four outings.