Conley chipped in 16 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal across 27 minutes during Monday's 119-115 win over Sacramento.
Conley missed just two shots from the field en route to his sixth straight game in double figures. During that stretch, the veteran point guard has averaged 17.5 points, 5.2 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 32.0 minutes per game.
