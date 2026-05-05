Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Fares well in Game 1
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Conley amassed 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-7 3Pt), two rebounds and six assists across 24 minutes during Monday's 104-102 victory over the Spurs in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.
With Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles) out and Anthony Edwards playing through a knee injury, Conley is likely to maintain a key role for the duration of the postseason. Over his last two outings, he's posted averages of 9.5 points, 4.5 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 25.0 minutes per contest.
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