Conley (hamstring) was able to participate in Wednesday's shootaround, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

Conley is still listed as questionable ahead of Wednesday's game versus Dallas, but he appears to be trending in the right direction after missing the past two games for Minnesota. If he's unable to suit up Wednesday, The Timberwolves will likely continue to rely on Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Jordan McLaughlin.