Conley (hamstring) isn't on the injury report for Wednesday's game versus the Wizards.
Conley is set to play Wednesday after missing Monday's contest for rest purposes due to hamstring tightness, as expected. The veteran point guard should reclaim his starting spot from Nickeil Alexander-Walker.
