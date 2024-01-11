Conley (rest) isn't on the injury report for Friday's game versus the Trail Blazers.
Conley will return to action Friday after sitting out Wednesday's contest for rest purposes. The veteran point guard will likely reclaim his starting role from Nickeil Alexander-Walker.
