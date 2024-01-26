Conley (illness) is good to go for Thursday's game versus the Nets.
Conley will be back in the starting lineup after missing the past two games for Minnesota, so Nickeil Alexander-Walker will head back to the bench. There's no word of any restrictions for Conley prior to tipoff.
