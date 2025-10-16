default-cbs-image
Conley (rest) will play in Thursday's preseason game against the Bulls, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Conley didn't play in Monday's exhibition against the Guangzhou Loong-Lions, but he'll get some exhibition reps Thursday. The veteran floor general will be a rest candidate for Friday's preseason finale against the 76ers, though.

