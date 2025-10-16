Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Good to go vs. Bulls
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Conley (rest) will play in Thursday's preseason game against the Bulls, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
Conley didn't play in Monday's exhibition against the Guangzhou Loong-Lions, but he'll get some exhibition reps Thursday. The veteran floor general will be a rest candidate for Friday's preseason finale against the 76ers, though.
