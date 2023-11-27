Conley registered 18 points (6-11 FG, 6-9 3Pt), four rebounds, 10 assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Sunday's 119-97 win over Memphis.

Conley has excelled in a playmaking role and has played a massive role in an offense led by two established superstars such as Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns. Conley has dished out at least eight dimes in three straight contests and is trending in the right direction even if his scoring numbers are pedestrian at best. He's averaging 10.4 points, 6.3 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game in November.