Conley had 11 points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and six assists over 31 minutes during Friday's 117-110 victory over the Spurs.
Conley went six straight games without a turnover, and while he committed four here, he still did a good job as the Timberwolves' main distributor. This was the third time he dished out a season-high six dimes across his last five contests.
