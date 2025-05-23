Conley posted three points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists over 28 minutes during Thursday's 118-103 loss to Oklahoma City in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

Conley looked out of his depth Thursday, failing to have any sort of tangible impact. He has now scored single digits in all but two playoff appearances, a worrying trend for a team that needs production in a hurry. In 11 games over the past month, Conley has put up modest averages of 6.3 points and 3.7 assists in 24.7 minutes per game. At this point, his lack of upside could be a limiting factor against what is a well-rounded Thunder team.