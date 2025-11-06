Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Headed to bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Conley will return to the second unit for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.
Anthony Edwards is back from a four-game absence Wednesday night, and he will not have any minutes restrictions, so Conley's minutes figure to dip back down into the teens. Through three games as a reserve this season, Conley owns averages of 3.0 points and 1.7 assists in 15.5 minutes a night.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Serviceable effort in win•
-
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Starting sans Edwards•
-
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Starts second half; scores six•
-
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Opening season in bench role•
-
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Will play vs. Portland•
-
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Resting Friday•