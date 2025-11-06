default-cbs-image
Conley will return to the second unit for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.

Anthony Edwards is back from a four-game absence Wednesday night, and he will not have any minutes restrictions, so Conley's minutes figure to dip back down into the teens. Through three games as a reserve this season, Conley owns averages of 3.0 points and 1.7 assists in 15.5 minutes a night.

