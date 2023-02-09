Conley is being sent to Minnesota as part of a three-way deal between the Timberwolves, Jazz and Lakers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Conley should slot into the starting point guard role vacated by D'Angelo Russell (traded to the Lakers), so he should be able to maintain his status as a late-round producer on his new team. The Jazz will not bring in another point guard in this deal, and there's a good chance they'll buy out Russell Westbrook, so Collin Sexton should be Utah's full-time starting point guard moving forward, making him one of the winners in this trade.