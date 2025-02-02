Conley supplied 16 points (5-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and five assists across 34 minutes during Saturday's 105-103 loss to Washington.

After missing Minnesota's prior game with a minor thumb issue, Conley looked nine the worse for wear in his return. The 37-year-old point guard is an inconsistent scoring option at this stage of his career, producing double-digit points in only three of eight appearances since moving back into the starting five in mid-January, but he can still be an effective distributor. Over those eight contests, Conley is averaging 10.0 points, 5.1 assists, 2.5 boards, 2.3 threes and 1.4 steals in 27.9 minutes a game.