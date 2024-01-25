Conley (illness) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Nets.
Conley is in danger of missing his third straight contest Thursday due to a non-COVID illness. If the veteran point guard is unable to suit, Nickeil Alexander-Walker will likely remain in the starting lineup.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Ruled out for Wednesday's game•
-
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Added to injury report•
-
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Good to go against Washington•
-
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Will rest Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Top distributor in double-double•
-
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Distributes in near double-double•