Conley (finger) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Thunder.
Conley is in danger of missing his fourth straight contest due to a sprained right index finger. Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Rob Dillingham should continue to receive increased playing time if Conley is ruled out yet again.
