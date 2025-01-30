Conley is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Jazz due to a sprained right thumb.
Conley is in jeopardy of missing his first outing since Nov. 26 due to a right thumb sprain. If the veteran point guard is forced to sit out, Rob Dillingham and Nickeil Alexander-Walker are candidates to receive increased playing time.
