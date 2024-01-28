Conley (hamstring) is questionable for Monday's game against the Thunder, Dane Moore of 'The Dane Moore NBA Podcast' reports.
Conley is in jeopardy of missing a second consecutive game due to lingering left hamstring soreness. If he is unable to go, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Jordan McLaughlin and Shake Milton are likely candidates to receive increased playing time.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Downgraded to out•
-
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Considered questionable•
-
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Reaches double figures in return•
-
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Good to go Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Iffy against Brooklyn•
-
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Ruled out for Wednesday's game•