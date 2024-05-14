Conley is questionable for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Nuggets due to right Achilles soreness.

Conley is a late addition to Minnesota's injury report but was active during the morning shootaround, per Dane Moore of 'The Dane Moore NBA Podcast'. The veteran point guard has averaged 11.9 points, 6.4 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 31.2 minutes during the postseason, so his potential absence would be a big blow in a critical road matchup. If Conley is downgraded to out, Monte Morris, Jordan McLaughlin and Nickeil Alexander-Walker would be candidates for increased playing time.