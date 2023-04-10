Conley posted 17 points (5-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Sunday's 113-108 win over New Orleans.

Conley led all players in Sunday's game in assists while finishing as one of four Wolves in double figures in scoring en route to coming three dimes short of a double-double performance. Conley has posted at least 15 points and five assists in three of his last five games.